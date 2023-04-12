Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

IndyCar Long Beach start times: Josef Newgarden has a unique shot at doubling up on a doubleheader in Sunday’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (NBC, 3 p.m. ET).

The two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion won Texas and Long Beach back to back last season, and he was a repeat winner April 2 at Texas. He is aiming to become the first driver to win consecutive IndyCar races at Long Beach since Alexander Rossi in 2018-19.

Last year marked Newgarden’s first victory at Long Beach, where he held off a late charge by Romain Grosjean.

Alex Palou finished third last season at Long Beach, and the 2021 series champion is coming off a third at Texas that was his best result on an oval since the 2021 Indy 500.

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race weekend (all times are ET):

ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH INDYCAR START TIMES

TV: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Dave Burns, Marty Snider and Kevin Lee are the pit reporters. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2022.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying.

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after Sunday’s race ends.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying Saturday. The race also will be streamed on Peacock (in addition to the NBC Sports App/NBCSports.com streams and the NBC broadcast).

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 3:38 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 3:45 p.m. ET

PRACTICE: Friday, 6 p.m. (Peacock Premium); Saturday, 11:45 a.m. (Peacock Premium); Sunday, noon (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 3:05 p.m. (Peacock Premium)

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 85 laps (167.28 miles) on an 11-turn, 1.968-mile temporary street course in Long Beach, California.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Six sets primary, five sets alternate. Rookie drivers are allowed one extra primary set for the first practice.

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation. The push-to-pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. The feature increases the power of the engine by approximately 60 horsepower.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 67 degrees with a 1% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to view the 27 drivers racing Sunday at Long Beach

ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH WEEKEND START TIMES

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, April 14

10:45-11:15 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

Noon-1 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

1:15-1:35 p.m.: Historic Motor Sports Association (HMSA) practice

2:15-2:55 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

3:10-3:30 p.m.: Stadium Super Trucks practice

3:45-5:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

6-7:15 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice (Peacock Premium)

7:30-8 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying

8:10-9 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

9:30-9:50 p.m.: Super Drift Challenge practice

10-11:30 p.m.: Formula D Super Drift Challenge, Race 1

Saturday, April 15

10:45-11:05 a.m.: HMSA practice

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice (Peacock Premium)

2:20-2:40 p.m.: HMSA, Race 1

3:05-4:20 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series qualifying (Peacock Premium)

5-7 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race (USA, Peacock)

7:30-8 p.m.: Stadium Super Trucks, Race 1

8:15-8:55 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup, Race 1

9:30-9:50 p.m.: Super Drift Challenge practice

10:00-11:30 p.m.: Formula D Super Drift Challenge, Race 2

Sunday, April 16

Noon-12:30 p.m.: IndyCar warmup (Peacock Premium)

1:45-2:05 p.m.: HMSA, Race 2

3 p.m.: Driver introductions

3:38 p.m. – Command to start engines

3:45 p.m. – Green flag for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (85 laps/167.28 miles), NBC and Peacock Premium (live)

2023 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Marcus Ericsson wins wild opener in St. Petersburg

ROUND 2: Josef Newgarden wins Texas thriller over Pato O’Ward

