Cooper Webb scored his second consecutive Monster Energy Supercross victory and his third of the season by a margin of more than three seconds over teammate Marvin Musquin.

As Ken Roczen, Webb’s principle rival in the points, got off to a slow start Webb knew he needed to take advantage of the bobble, but it took nearly half of the race before he was able to catch the early leader Adam Cianciarulo.

Webb’s win narrowed the points gap to just six points heading into an off-week before the series tackles the famed frontstretch of Daytona International Speedway.

When Webb got around the sophomore rider, Cianciarulo kept the leader in sight until he took a bad jump in the whoops and flipped his bike. Cianciarulo retired from the event.

The crash allowed Marvin Musquin to move into second and gave KTM a sweep of the top two spots.

RESULTS: Click here for 450 results; Click here for 250

The battle of the night was for the final spot on the podium. Justin Barcia had it. Eli Tomac and Roczen wanted it.

At the beginning of the season, after winning the first round, Barcia said he did not want to be a one-race rider. He has met that goal with his third podium in eight rounds and a fifth top-five.

Roczen had the comeback of the night. After getting off to a slow start that had him in 17th at one stage, he charged back through the field and grabbed fourth.

After winning his heat with a bold move on Musquin in the final corner, Jason Anderson nipped Tomac at the end and rounded out the top five.

The defending champion Tomac was forced to settle for sixth and is now 31 points behind the leader in the standings.

Malcom Stewart in seventh, Zach Osborne in Eighth, Aaron Plessinger in ninth and Justin Bogle rounded out the top 10.

Click here for Round 7 450 Main results | 450 points standings | 450 Manufacturer points

Justin Cooper scored his second consecutive opening-round 250 win over Cameron McAdoo with a margin of nearly five seconds.

McAdoo was unchallenged for the runner-up position, but his race was not without drama.

The first 250 West Main of the season was marred by an early-race incident.

On the opening lap, Stilez Robertson jumped onto the back of Jeremy Martin and triggered a multi-bike accident. Martin walked from the track holding his right shoulder. But as the red flag was displayed, McAdoo clipped a medical worker and on the cool down lap.

Garrett Marchbanks finished third. To secure the position, he battled Seth Hammaker early in the race and when he slowed coming out of a corner, Hammaker had brief and easy tipover. Marchbanks continued on.

After an uncertain offseason when he was not sure he had a ride for 2021, Marchbanks was relieved to be on the podium.

Jalek Swoll earned a career-high finish of fourth. His best run previous was a sixth in the third round at Salt Lake City last June.

Hunter Lawrence rounded out the top five.

After his contact with Marchbanks, Hammaker remounted and climbed to sixth at the checkers.

Kyle Peters in seventh, Chris Blose in eighth, Robbie Wageman in ninth and Jace Owens rounded out the top 10.

Click here for 250 West Main results | 250 points standings | 250 Manufacturer points

