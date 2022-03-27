Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eli Tomac rocketed to the lead of Monster Energy Supercross Round 12 in Seattle, Washington and extended his points lead after scoring his fifth straight win.

After a modest start that landed Tomac sixth in the opening round at Anaheim 1 and a fourth the following week in Oakland, California, Tomac has finished either first or second in nine of the last 10 rounds and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

With his fifth consecutive win, Tomac ties Chad Reed for fourth on the all-time winners list and will catch Riky Carmichael for third if he wins four of the next five races.

4️⃣4️⃣ career wins for @EliTomac as he ties Chad Reed in the record books 📚 Monster Energy 450SX Main Event LIVE fueled by @Amazon#SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/ie4g0eyJOl — Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) March 27, 2022

RESULTS: Click here for 450 Results; Click here for 250 Results

After three disastrous weeks that saw him outside the top five, Jason Anderson rebounded to win his sixth heat of the season and finish second in the main. Recent incidents with Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia have been partly responsible for his run of bad finishes, but he crashed by himself at Detroit for his worst result of 21st this season.

Marvin Musquin finished third in Seattle. During his career, he has never finished off the podium there in either the 250 or 450 class. This was Musquin’s second consecutive podium finish and the third in this season.

Click here Heat 1 results | Heat 2 | LCQ

With eighth-place finishes in two of the last four rounds, Malcolm Stewart has fallen to fourth in the standings, 60 points behind the leader. He finished fourth Saturday night to earn his ninth top-five of the season.

Justin Barcia won his heat and was riding second in the opening laps of the Seattle feature until he jumped wide and landed on a Tuff Blox. He fell to fifth at the checkers and third in the points.

Cooper Webb put in another gutsy performance with his sixth-place ride. Earlier on Saturday in qualification, he crashed hard for the second consecutive week. Fortunately, he and the rest of the 450 riders have a week off before heading to St Louis, Missouri for Round 13 of the 2022 Supercross campaign.

Click here for Round 12 450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points | Lap Chart

Hunter Lawrence won his second 250 West Supercross race to earn his sixth podium finish of the first seven rounds. After winning the Triple Crown formatted race in Glendale, Arizona in Round 5, he expressed disappointment that it was not a standard feature win. He was on his way to getting that elusive victory the following week before crashing out of Anaheim 3 and finishing 18th.

Then, the West riders took five weeks off, forcing Lawrence to wait a little longer for his first standard-format win. Lawrence trails Christian Craig by 26 points – the equivalent of one full race – with three rounds remaining on their schedule. Two of these will be East/West Showdowns.

Craig finished second in the feature and was “sour about how (it) went.” He led the first couple of minutes of the race before he getting “cleaned out” by an aggressive pass by Michael Mosiman. Craig dropped as far back as sixth in the field before mounting his comeback. With this second-place finish, Craig retains his perfect streak of podium results in 2022.

Click here Heat 1 results | Heat 2 | LCQ

Mosiman’s contact with Craig resulted in a bent rear rotor and brake fade. For the first few laps after the accident, he wasn’t positive what had gone wrong, but slowly the problem worsened and Mosiman fell to third after holding off a determined charge by Jo Shimoda in the closing laps.

For fourth-place Shimoda, this was his third top-five in six races. He was forced to sit out Anaheim 3 with injury,

Vince Friese has been keeping his skills sharp by riding in the 450 class during the five-week hiatus for the 250 West and it worked. He won his heat and rounded out the top five in the feature. That was his third consecutive top-five this season.

Click here for 250 West Overall results | 250 West Rider Points | 250 Rider East/West Points Combined | Lap Chart

