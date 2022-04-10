Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marvin Musquin swept the podium in the Supercross Round 13 Triple Crown format at St. Louis and became the first winner other than Eli Tomac to win a race since mid-February, while Tomac further extended his points lead.

Triple Crown format races score the overall winner as the rider with the lowest average finish and Musquin finished 2-2-1 in the three events.

This was Musquin’s first win of 2022 and his third consecutive podium finish. His most recent win before St. Louis came in April, 2021 in the next to last race of the season.

Chase Sexton earned the early lead in the first 15-lap race after winning the hole shot and leading every lap. Like Musquin, he swept the podium, but finished third in the last two races and finished second overall.

RESULTS: Click here for 450 Results; Click here for 250 Results

Tomac finished third overall, but it was a victory of sorts as he extended his points lead over the competition. Tomac had bad starts to the first two races, but climbed to fourth at the end. In Race 3, he grabbed the hole shot and led flag-to-flag.

Jason Anderson minimized his points loss by finishing one position behind Tomac in fourth overall with a 6-2-5. With only four rounds remaining in 2022, Anderson now trails Tomac by 56 points.

Third in the standings Justin Barcia finished consistently with a 5-5-4 and collected fifth-place points.

Click here Race 1 results | Race 2 | Race 3 | LCQ

Justin Brayton finished 7-7-7 and earned his fifth top-10 in the last six races in what is to be his final fulltime season.

Malcolm Stewart challenged Tomac for the championship lead in the middle stages of the season. His bid for comeback took a hit in Race 2 when he finished 19th after crashing hard. He remounted and finished sixth, but the damage was done and he finished ninth overall. Stewart is now fourth in the standings with a 67-point deficit.

Click here for Round 13 450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points | Race 1 Lap Chart | Race 2 | Race 3

In the 250 West division, RJ Hampshire scored his first 250 career win and, in an emotional interview, dedicated the victory to his daughter – if she was still awake and watching. Regardless, he took home the promised trophy after finishing 2-2-1 in St. Louis’ three races.

Jett Lawrence took the early lead by winning the first two races, but after a slow start to Race 2 and a crash, he climbed to fifth at the checkers. He finished second overall and improved his points lead to 34 over Cameron McAdoo, who was unable to race at St. Louis because of injury.

Mitchell Oldenburg earned his first overall podium of 2022 and narrowly missed having a perfect weekend with his 3-3-4 Triple Crown race results.

Click here Race 1 results | Race 2 | Race 3 | LCQ

Kyle Chisholm finished fourth overall with a 4-4-3. This was his first top-five in his third start of the season.

Phil Nicoletti rounded out the top five with a 5-10-2. He also scored his first top-five of the season.

Click here for 250 West Overall results | 250 West Rider Points | 250 Rider East/West Points Combined | Lap Chart Race 1 | Race 2 | Race 3

