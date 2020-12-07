Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Superstar Racing Experience has announced the youngest driver in its 2021 lineup, adding the Trans-Am Series’ Ernie Francis Jr. to the short-track series being started by Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart.

Francis, who will turn 23 next month, is a past winner and seven-time consecutive champion in the Trans-Am Series.

The Davie, Florida, native has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a 39th at Road America in 2017.

A member of the Drive for Diversity program, he also made two K&N Series starts in 2018, starting on pole and finishing second at New Jersey Motorsports Park.