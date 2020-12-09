Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Superstar Racing Experience, the new short-track series formed by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham, announced that Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis will become the second track added to its six-race schedule.

SRX was unveiled July 13 and is modeled on the International Race of Champions (IROC) series that matched drivers from various auto racing disciplines in equally prepared cars for an annual four-race series for 30 years. The series also will be racing on the dirt at Eldora Speedway, which is owned by Stewart.

In a Twitter video, Lucas Oil Raceway showed an overhead shot of its frontstretch adorned with the SRX logo and name.

Superstar Racing Experience has named eight of the 12 drivers in its lineup with Ernie Francis Jr. revealed Monday as joining Stewart, Helio Castroneves, Bobby Labonte, Paul Tracy, Tony Kanaan, Willy T. Ribbs, Mark Webber and Bill Elliott.

With Lucas Oil Raceway’s 0.686-mile oval having played host to NASCAR, ARCA and USAC races, many of the drivers are familiar with the track. Bobby Labone made three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts there from 1990-92, winning at what then was called Indianapolis Raceway Park during his ’91 championship season.

SRX will take place during the summer but has yet to reveal dates for its races. The race car is being designed and prepared by Evernham, the NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief (and former IROC mechanic) who also is overseeing its construction. SRX tweeted photos and renderings of the car Monday.

Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut, Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, New Smyrna Speedway in Florida and Knoxville Raceway in Iowa also have been mentioned as candidates as SRX tracks. Evernham has said he also would like to run a road course.

SRX races are planned for 90 minutes without pit stops and a “halftime” for adjustments. Drivers are expected to draw for their cars and crew chiefs.