The Supercross Round 11 results will show that Cooper Webb is the dominator of Arlington, Texas as he walked away with back-to-back wins in the first two races of the North Texas residency. Webb also swept Orlando, Fla. in two races on that track.

With races disappearing from the the schedule, every bobble matters. The top three in points all got a great start with Webb winning the holeshot and grabbing the early lead. Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen settled into second and third.

In the middle stage of the race, the three settled into comfortable zones with Webb showing a one-second advantage over Tomac and another second back to Roczen.

Roczen began to fade slightly at that point, but still held a huge advantage over the fourth-place rider.

On Lap 18, Tomac was on the back wheel of Webb but over-rotated on the bowl turn leading into the whoops and almost hit the dirt. He lost two seconds with the bobble. Worse still, Tomac lost his rhythm for the next few laps and watched Webb pull away.

RESULTS: Click here for 450 Results; Click here for 250

Little bobbles have big impacts and Tomac ultimately finished 4.6 seconds behind Webb.

With a little trouble from traffic, Roczen was 3.2 seconds further back, but he snapped a streak of three straight races without a podium.

Justin Barcia and Chase Sexton rounded out the top five.

Jason Anderson crossed under the checker in sixth.

When Vince Friese went down in a the turn leading into the whoops, Jason Anderson ran up on the incident and stopped. Instead of blitzing the whoops, he sped alongside the course and avoid all of those slow bumps. Anderson was back in the pack after falling in the first corner of the first lap.

Aaron Plessinger finished seventh after winning his heat race.

Dylan Ferrandis in eighth, Martin Davalos in ninth and Dean Wilson rounded out the top 10 at the checkers.

Wilson was forced to qualify for the Main by racing through the Last Chance Qualifier after he had a rear wheel seize in his heat race.

Both the 450 and 250 class had on-track incidents that delayed the publication of their results.

Click here for Round 11 450 Main results | 450 Rider Points | 450 Manufacturer Points

The 250 West riders entered Arlington with three different winners in their first three races. Mitchell Harrison grabbed the hole shot and lead for seven laps, but Hunter Lawrence stalked him and Jalek Swoll. Lawrence got a run down the straight, zipped past the two leaders and yarded the field.

Lawrence scored his first podium finish last week in the first race of the Arlington residency. That came in his fifth start. It took only three days to better that runner-up finish. Lawrence won his first 250 West race in his sixth start. His brother Jett Lawrence won his first 250 race in his eighth start.

And with Lawrence’s win, there are now four different winners in the first four races.

Swoll held onto the second position to score his first career podium. Swoll’s previous best was a fourth-place finish in the 250 West opener at Orlando.

Kyle Peters took the final spot on the podium. This was not his first top-three finish, but it has been a while since he last stood on the steps. Peters’ last podium was earned in the 250 East series at Foxborough in 2018.

Garrett Marchbanks finished fourth.

The big story of the race involved the points battle, however. Justin Cooper fell on Lap 1, but was able to remount and rounded out the top five.

After getting the holeshot, Harrison faded to sixth at the checkers.

It seemed like Cameron Mcadoo would be able to make up a lot of points over Cooper, but he proved to be fallible as well. McAdoo fell on Lap 7. He shorted the track by a wide margin as he attempted to reenter the competition. The points as they ran gave Mcadoo a one-point margin over Cooper.

Jordon Smith in eighth, Chris Blose in ninth and Nate Thrasher rounded out the top 10.

Click here for 250 West Main results | 250 points standings | 250 Manufacturer points

Next Up: AT&T Center, Arlington, Texas March 20.

