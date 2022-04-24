Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jason Anderson kept his playoff hopes alive at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts with a second consecutive win in Round 15 of the Monster Energy Supercross championship, but left the race 43 points behind Eli Tomac.

It was the fifth win of the season for Anderson, who could tie Tomac for the most victories in 2022 if he sweeps the last two rounds. The last time Anderson had back-to-back wins earlier this season was in Anaheim 3 and Minneapolis. He finished second the next week in the Texas Triple Crown in Arlington.

With a points’ lead to protect, Tomac rode a conservative race. He and Anderson bumped early in the event, so Tomac chose discretion over valor and dropped back. Once in heavy traffic, he continued to lose positions and finished seventh on the afternoon. The series heads to his home state of Colorado next week, where he can wrap up the title if he finishes sixth or better.

RESULTS: Click here for 450 Results; Click here for 250 results

Jason Anderson takes the battle for the 450SX Championship to Denver ⚔️ Monster Energy 450SX Main Event LIVE presented by @Amazon#SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/TltuHd0Wx7 — Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) April 23, 2022

Chase Sexton was the only rider who could keep up with Anderson in Foxborough. He closed the gap in traffic, but once Anderson cleared the pack Sexton lost three seconds before the end of the race. This was the third straight podium and sixth top-five in the last seven races for Sexton.

Following a modest result of 10th last week in Atlanta, Marvin Musquin rebounded and took the final spot on the podium. Musquin was happy to be among the top three. His first 10 races of 2022 produced only one podium; he has now earned four in his last five efforts.

Click here Heat 1 results | Heat 2 | LCQ

Malcolm Stewart kept a perfect record of 2022 top-10 finishes alive with his fourth-place finish in Foxborough. Considered a challenger for the Supercross championship early in the season, Stewart is now 69 points behind Tomac after Round 15, but is part of a tight battle for third in the standings with Justin Barcia and Musquin.

Barcia did his part to keep his position in the standings by rounding out the top five.

In sixth, Cooper Webb was the only other rider to finish on the lead lap after passing Tomac at the end.

Click here for Round 15 450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points | Lap Chart

Austin Forkner won the battle, but Jett Lawrence won the 250 East war with one race remaining for this division. It was an emotional night for both riders.

Forkner’s 12th career win came in his second race after returning from an injury in the Texas Triple Crown when he broke his collarbone after a mid-air collision with Lawrence. Last week, Forkner won his heat, but faded to seventh in the feature.

At Foxborough, he and Lawrence started the race mid-pack and rode to the front in tandem.

Lawrence needed to finish sixth or better to win his first 250 title and he easily sealed the deal with a second-place finish. Lawrence was originally slotted into the 250 West division, but an off-season crash caused the Honda team to trade positions with his brother, Hunter Lawrence who is embroiled in a battle with Christian Craig.

Jett has had a perfect record of podium finishes through eight rounds.

Click here Heat 1 results | Heat 2 | LCQ

Pierce Brown took the lead from Cullin Park in the feature and held it for the next 14 circuits until he was passed by Forkner. Lawrence followed shortly after, but Brown held on to score his second podium of the season. He was also third in Detroit.

Park faded to ninth at the checkers.

Mitchell Oldenburg scored his fourth top-five of the season after crossing under the checkers in fourth.

Kyle Chisholm, who has split his time between the 250 and 450 classes in 2022, rounded out the top five.

RJ Hampshire entered Foxborough as the only rider with a shot at beating Lawrence for the title. He had a steep hill to climb after finishing 12th in his heat and being forced into the Last Chance Qualifier. He led every lap of that race to advance to the main, but could muster only a sixth-place finish in the big show.

Click here for 250 East Overall results | 250 East Rider Points | 250 Rider East/West Points Combined | Lap Chart

