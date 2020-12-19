Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stafford Speedway in Stafford Springs, Conn. will become the third track to Join Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham’s Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) in 2021, the series announced in a tweet.

The series also will be racing on the dirt at Eldora Speedway, which is owned by Stewart as well as at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indiana.

SRX was unveiled July 13 and is modeled on the International Race of Champions (IROC) series that matched drivers from various auto racing disciplines in equally prepared cars for an annual four-race series for 30 years from 1974 through 2006. Stewart was crowned champion of that series in its final season. Bobby Labonte was the 2001 champ.

A staple on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, the 0.5-mile speedway will welcome Stewart, Helio Castroneves, Labonte, Paul Tracy, Tony Kanaan, Willy T. Ribbs, Mark Webber, Bill Elliott, and Ernie Francis Jr. as part of the 12-driver field that will form the lineup. It will be largely unfamiliar to the SRX drivers in their debut season.

Three other drivers are yet to be named. So far the field has been evenly distributed amongst drivers who claimed fame in NASCAR, open wheel racing, and road racing.

SRX plans to have timed races of 90 minutes without counting pit stops. The races will feature a competition stop for adjustments. As with IROC, the cars will be set up as closely to one another as possible and drivers will draw for their cars prior to the race.

Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, New Smyrna Speedway in Florida and Knoxville Raceway in Iowa also have been mentioned as candidates as SRX tracks.