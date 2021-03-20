Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Arlington residency is in the books with three races complete and Supercross Round 12 results show that Cooper Webb is the Arlington master. With three straight wins, he swept the AT&T Stadium residency. Earlier this season, he won both Orlando races.

Webb stalked Roczen for most of the race until traffic bunched the field and allowed Webb to catch the leader with four minutes on the clock. The two rode handlebar-to-handlebar for a lap until Roczen bobbled in the sand and gave up more than a second to the new leader.

Roczen held onto second, but lost valuable points despite scoring his second consecutive podium. He got back among the leaders last week after finishing outside of the top three in three consecutive races from Orlando 2 – a race won by Webb – through Arlington 1 – another Webb winner.

With three victories at Indianapolis for their three-race residency, Roczen gained an early advantage. But Webb swept the two races at Orlando and may have establish himself as a clear favorite with three consecutive wins in Arlington.

Webb holds a 15-point lead over Roczen with five rounds remaining.

Third in the points, but continuing to lose ground in the championship chase, Eli Tomac was embroiled in a fierce battle with Justin Barcia in the closing laps at Arlington.

RESULTS: Click here for 450 Results; Click here 250 Results

Tomac was catching the two leaders and had visions of an upset dancing in his head until he jumped wide with four minutes on the clock and clipped a Tuff Blox. Tomac was lucky to save his bike, but that allowed Barcia to get back around him and cost Tomac value track position.

Tomac regained third with time running off the clock.

The top three in the points finished 1-2-3 in the race.

Fourth in the standings, Justin Barcia was fourth in the race. Of course, that is no way to make up ground.

Jason Anderson rounded out the top five.

Malcolm Stewart finished sixth in the race, but that was a huge reversal of fortune for a rider who struggled in the first two Arlington races with a 14th last Saturday night and a 13th on Tuesday.

Dylan Ferrandis in seventh, Joey Savatgy in eighth, Aaron Plessinger in ninth and Dean Wilson rounded out the top 10.

Click here for Round 12 450 Main results | 450 Rider Points | 450 Manufacturer Points

Arlington 3 was a tale of two Coopers.

In 250s the championship battle played out at the head of the pack. Hunter Lawrence, Cameron Mcadoo and Justin Cooper entered the final race of the Arlington residency with only two points separating all three.

Cooper grabbed the holeshot and set a comfortable advantage over Mcadoo that sat at 2.5 seconds by the halfway point. With pressure relieved, Cooper then stretched his advantage before the checkers and won by 3.5 seconds. It was enough to give Cooper the red plate by two points over Mcadoo.

Mcadoo only lost the red plate on Tuesday when he was credited with a 10th-place finish after cutting the track following a mid-race crash. That snapped a three-race sweep of the podium. Mcadoo wanted redemption. He responded to last week’s trouble with this second-place finish.

Seth Hammaker earned the final podium spot. This is his second podium finish after scoring a career-first win last Saturday in Arlington 1.

Jalek Swoll finished fourth. This is his third top-five in five 250 West races.

Lawrence was attempting to keep the points tight until he jumped off course and got hung up in the net. He remounted quickly and finished fifth, but relinquished the red plate and slipped to third in the standings. Lawrence trails Cooper by six points.

Garrett Marchbanks was forced to qualify for the 250 Main through the Last Chance Qualifier after crashing in his Heat. He won the LCQ before finishing sixth in the Main.

Chris Blose in seventh, Kyle Peters in eighth, Nate Thrasher in ninth and Jarrett Frye rounded out the top 10.

Click here for 250 West Main results | 250 Rider Points

Next Up: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga. April 10.

POINTS, RESULTS AFTER ROUND 1 AT HOUSTON: Justin Barcia, Christian Craig take early lead

POINTS, RESULTS AFTER ROUND 2 AT HOUSTON: Eli Tomac closes gap, Jett Lawrence wins his first

POINTS, RESULTS AFTER ROUND 3 AT HOUSTON: Ken Roczen earns one-point margin; Colt Nichols, Christian Craig share 250 lead

POINTS, RESULTS AFTER ROUND 4 AT INDIANAPOLIS: Ken Roczen wins to extend points margin, Colt Nichols doubles down

POINTS, RESULTS AFTER ROUND 5 AT INDIANAPOLIS: Ken Roczen makes it two in a row; Colt Nichols threepeats

POINTS, RESULTS AFTER ROUND 6 AT INDIANAPOLIS: Ken Roczen continues to roll; Christian Craig stops Colt Nichols

POINTS, RESULTS AFTER ROUND 7 AT ORLANDO: Cooper Webb gets second win as Jett Lawrence also doubles

POINTS, RESULTS AFTER ROUND 8 AT ORLANDO: Cooper Webb wins again to close the gap on Ken Roczen

POINTS, RESULTS AFTER ROUND 9 AT DAYTONA: Eli Tomac gets back in contention with fifth Daytona win

POINTS, RESULTS AFTER ROUND 10 AT ARLINGTON: The Battle of words between Webb and Roczen ends with Webb win

POINTS, RESULTS AFTER ROUND 11 AT ARLINGTON: Cooper Webb two-for-two in Arlington; Hunter Lawrence wins first 250