Max Verstappen is riding a two-race winning streak and is a heavy PointsBet Sportsbook odds favorite to win the 2022 Belgium Grand Prix at Spa Francorchamps in Belgium. Verstappen has -112 odds this week.

Verstappen is the defending winner of this race, but last year’s edition was marred by rain and the field completed just one lap before the event was called and awarded half points, drawing heavy criticism from the international community.

With minus odds, the way to determine a payout is by subtraction. In order for a bettor to earn $100, he must wager $112; with that wager, he will get back his $112 wager and winnings of $100.

For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Charles Leclerc is about 500 points behind Verstappen with a line of +450. Leclerc has two wins on the season, in Australia in Round 2 and three weeks ago in the Austrian GP. He has not cracked the top five in the last two races, however, with a best result of sixth in the most recent race in Hungary.

Lewis Hamilton is ranked third at +525. Mercedes has struggled for most of the season, but Hamilton has come on strong in the past five rounds with third-place finishes in Canada, England, and Austria, plus second-place finishes in France and Hungary. This could be the weekend he snaps out of his slump because he has been on the podium in Belgium in every race since 2015 with a recent win in 2020.

Carlos Sainz, Jr. is ranked fourth at +775. He finished 10th in this race last year, which was attributed to his qualification effort. That matched his previous best of 10th in 2017 and does not bode well for this week’s odds.

George Russell rounds out the top 10 with a line of +1000. Russell has finished in the top five in all but one race this season, but he has yet to win.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

