Detroit Supercross by the numbers: Eli Tomac aims for fourth straight Ford Field win

By Mar 18, 2023, 1:27 PM EDT
Detroit Supercross numbers
A look at the Detroit Supercross numbers shows Eli Tomac with four wins in the last five races at Ford Field, but Cooper Webb has the red plate after a wild night in Indianapolis.

The Pontiac Silverdome hosted the first Supercross race in Detroit with Marty Smith winning the overall in a four-moto format. He won two of those features on his way to the top step. From 1976 through 2005, the Silverdome hosted 46 premiere class races, which still ranks it third among all venues behind Angel Stadium in Anaheim and the infield course at the Daytona International Speedway.

Since 2002, Ford Field has been the host stadium to Supercross nine more races have been added to the tally.

Prior to last year, only one Detroit winner went on to take the title until Tomac made it two last year. Last year’s win for Tomac was his 42nd, which gave him sole possession of fifth on that leaderboard.

Tomac has the last three wins at Ford Field, but since the series skipped this venue in 2018 and 2020, they are a little spread out. Last year’s win was part of an incredible streak of five consecutive that began in Arlington, Texas and ended in Seattle.

Last year, Tomac was followed across the line by Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia. Meanwhile, his two closest rivals for the 2023 championship each had an off night with Cooper Webb eight laps off the pace in 20th and Chase Sexton finishing 22nd.

In Indy, on a severely rutted course, Hunter Lawrence scored his 10th 250 win, which ties him for 22nd on the all-time wins’ list. Should he win this week in Detroit, he will tie his brother Jett Lawrence and move up to 17th.

Nate Thrasher also claimed a double-digit milestone in Indy. Finishing second, he now has 10 top-fives in the 250 class in 23 starts. Remarkably, 17 of his efforts have netted top-10s.

Last week’s third-place finisher Jordon Smith could have something to say about Lawrence winning. He stood on the top of the box in 2017 in this race and is the only Detroit winner in the field.

Duplicating the statistic from the 450 class, only two 250 Ford Field winners have claimed the championship, and just as in the senior division, Jett Lawrence joined Tomac last year.

Last Five Indianapolis Winners

450s
2022: Eli Tomac
2019: Eli Tomac
2017: Eli Tomac
2016: Jason Anderson
2015: Eli Tomac

250s
2022: Jett Lawrence
2019: Austin Forkner
2017: Jordon Smith
2016: Malcolm Stewart
2015: Justin Bogle

By the Numbers

Indianapolis
Daytona
Arlington
Oakland
Tampa
Houston
Anaheim 2
San Diego

By Mar 17, 2023, 9:00 PM EDT
Piazza bike rev
Being a privateer ain’t easy and sometimes it takes innovative, guerilla marketing tactics like Bobby Piazza taking donations to rev his bike at the Daytona Monster Energy Supercross race to make the difference between racing on a given night or watching the next race from the back of a van.

Without a factory contract, riders like Piazza must cover a majority of his costs out of pocket. Piazza has sponsors of which he is incredibly proud, but the cost of living on the road and commuting from city to city can be prohibitive.

A couple of weeks ago, NBC Sports bumped into Piazza taking $20 donations to rev his bike in the Daytona International Speedway garage.

“It costs around $1,500 every weekend just to get there, whether you’re driving or flying to all these rounds after sign up, fuel bill, hotels, all the other fun stuff,” Piazza told NBC Sports. “At first, in Houston, I did a $20 donations and you’d get a free t-shirt because you’re not allowed to sell t-shirts [in the paddock]. Then I had people take pictures with me and my bike.

I had a couple of kids rev my bike and it went off pretty much there. People started digging it and then Daytona came around. I said, screw it, rev my bike for $20 donation. Try to get me to the next round.”

The gimmick worked. Piazza raised enough in Daytona to get to the next round in Indianapolis, where he once again employed the tactic.

Once again, he earned enough in the Circle City to propel him to the Motor City, where Supercross races this weekend.

“They take the top 40 to qualify; the top 40 get paid,” Piazza said. “But by the time you go to the next round, sign up and all this other stuff, you’re negative.”

In Daytona, Piazza raised about twice the base amount needed to pay his fuel costs and ancillaries to get to Indianapolis last week. There, he narrowly missed making the night show when he mistakenly jumped on a red cross flag during his final, fastest lap of qualification.

MORE: Scott Meshey is living a purpose-driven life in a results-oriented world

But for Piazza making the night show is only part of the equation. Simply being part of the show is the most important part.

“Honestly, this bike rev thing has taken off,” Piazza said. “People love it. It definitely helped me get to Indy. If I wouldn’t have done that at Daytona, I wouldn’t have been able to afford to go to Indy. And now that I did it [again], I am on my way to Detroit this weekend.”

Kids, and fans of all ages, love having the chance to rev Bobb Piazza’s engine. – Bobby Piazza

Piazza won’t be able to employ his bike rev strategy at Ford Field in Detroit because the paddock is indoors, but he’s raised enough to take the immediate pressure off.

Ultimately, that might not matter since the next round is across the country in Seattle, followed by an off weekend. Even if Piazza were able to get a third party to haul his bike to the West Coast, (which in turn would lower his fuel costs), he might not get the bike back in time to test and train for Round 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

“It’s tough being a privateer,” Piazza said. “I have a bunch of great sponsors helping me out for sure.

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be doing it, but it’s pretty much me, my girlfriend, and my dog. We travel to each supercross race in my van. … I’m trying to make the show every weekend just to get by, just to go to the next round.”

One of the defining characteristics of Supercross, arguably one of its greatest qualities, is how accessible the sport is to fans. A gimmick like Piazza’s bike rev becomes so much more than a way for him to cover his costs. It invites young riders, or wannabe riders, into the arena – into his world.

And  that emotional fulfillment is a huge part of what Piazza gets out of these interactions with fans.

“I love to do it,” Piazza said. “I’ve raced professionally for 10 years now. I don’t know why I didn’t think of this sooner, but just to interact with the fans [is important]. I mean, the results are good and everything, but just to get to go there and see these kids’ faces and all these people making everybody happy and just having a good time makes it worthwhile.”

