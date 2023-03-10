Indianapolis Supercross by the numbers: The title is Eli Tomac’s to lose

By Mar 10, 2023, 11:00 PM EST
If historic Supercross numbers are an indication, Eli Tomac must be considered the favorite to win the championship heading into Indianapolis since the points’ leader after Daytona has won the title 78 percent of the time. Since 1990, after the series began racing 16 or 17 rounds, that number increases to 88 percent of the time.

Can anyone take the red plate from Eli Tomac? The numbers suggest it’s going to be difficult. – Feld Motor Sports

Additionally, the first rider to reach four wins in a season won the championship 78 percent of the time. Tomac scored his fourth win of 2023 at Oakland on a night when he tied Ricky Carmichael for third on the all-time wins’ list. Last week in Daytona, Tomac took sole possession of that position with his record-extending Daytona Supercross win and sits within one victory of tying James Stewart for second.

In post-race coverage, Stewart asked Tomac to just get it over with. As the defending winner of this race, Tomac might just catch Stewart on Saturday.

Entering Indianapolis, the Supercross numbers show that the champion has won five or more race in 42 of 49 seasons. Tomac is there, and we are just now cresting the halfway point of 2023.

But Tomac has not completely been able to separate from either Cooper Webb, who he leads by just five points, or Chase Sexton (-10) in a battle that has seen the margin shrink as often as it expands. The reason is: This is the third consecutive race and the fourth of 2023 these three riders stood on the podium together.

Last week, Daytona featured a battle between Sexton and Justin Barcia. Notably, their 10-lap average at the beginning of the race was within 0.08 seconds on one another. Both riders have won a pair of 250 East championships, (Barcia in 2011 and 2012, Sexton in 2019 and 2020), and with how close there were on course, it was inevitable that the two would make contact.

“I made that mistake onto the tunnel and I heard him to my right, but I was in front so I felt that I had the line,” Sexton said in the post-race news conference. Barcia disagreed and chirped his disapproval after the race.

Through 35 starts, Sexton and Barcia have each earned two wins and have an almost identical count of top-fives, (Sexton 26, Barcia 25), but Sexton has doubled Barcia’s output of podium finishes with 18.

Ken Roczen has the most Indianapolis wins after sweeping the residency in 2021. He’s probably going to need another if he wants to be included in the conversation about who might with the championship. Tomac has two wins there and is the only other active rider with multiple victories. The injured Marvin Musquin also has two.

In the 250 class, Hunter Lawrence’s eighth Supercross win allowed him to break into the top 25 on that list, tied with Dean Wilson and three other riders. It was his ninth SuperMotocross win, which puts him in the top 50 there.

Lawrence has now stood on the podium 17 times in 25 starts.

Haiden Deegan scored the first podium of his brief, four-race career on one of Supercross’ most challenging tracks last week and in doing so, already earned half as many as his famous father Brian Deegan. We suspect there will be more to come.

Last Five Indianapolis Winners

450s
2022: Eli Tomac
2021, Race 3: Ken Roczen
2021, Race 2: Ken Roczen
2021, Race 1: Ken Roczen
2019: Marvin Musquin

250s
2022: Jett Lawrence
2021, Race 3: Christian Craig
2021, Race 2: Colt Nichols
2021, Race 1: Colt Nichols
2019: Austin Forkner

By the Numbers

Daytona
Arlington
Oakland
Tampa
Houston
Anaheim 2
San Diego

Ken Roczen wins Indianapolis Supercross; Cooper Webb takes points’ lead

By Mar 11, 2023, 11:04 PM EST
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
Ken Roczen kept his composure after losing three seconds in heavy traffic at the end of Round 9 in Indianapolis and held off a determined charge by Justin Barcia to win his first Monster Energy Supercross since taking the checkers first in the opening round of 2022 in Anaheim. Riders lined up to congratulate Roczen as he bowed to his bike.

“This is the OG, punk rock style from back in the day,” Roczen told NBC Sports’ Will Christien while he held up the kickstarter from his Suzuki, which is the only bike in the field that does not use an electric starter. “This was such an amazing race. I can’t even talk right now. I had to grit it out to the end. The track was brutal and Justin was coming.

“I got screwed a little bit by la

Deep ruts in the soft Indianapolis race made a big difference in the race outcome. – Feld Motor Sports

ppers, but I just kept saying ‘one more lap, one more lap’ and we got it done.”

In a dramatic turn of events, the points lead changed hands with Eli Tomac struggling most of the night and Chase Sexton crashing as he attempted to pass Roczen for the lead. Cooper Webb was the only top three challenger to finish on the podium, but even with his strong run, the position was in question until the end. It took a last lap pass by Christian Craig on Tomac to make the difference.

RESULTS: How they finished for the 450 Main in Indianapolis

After getting a terrible start, Tomac was mired in the pack for most of the race, exiting Turn 1 in 14th. He climbed as high as seventh until he got hung up behind a fallen Dean Wilson with time off the clock. That bobble cost him the championship point that now has him second in the standings. This is the first time in 2023 that the red plate has changed hands.

“I’ve got to look at the big picture; Chase made a mistake right in front of me,” Webb said from the podium. “I rode super tight. I was nervous. I Haven’t been like that in a long time, but this track was super brutal and it was risk versus reward. I knew I was in front of the guys I needed to be.”

Barcia caught Roczen in heavy traffic that included an improbable Sexton, who had the most podium finishes entering this race. Midway through the Indianapolis race, Sexton crashed as he challenged Roczen for the lead. On a deeply rutted course, Sexton’s foot pegs dug in and kept him from launching out of a jump. He fell from second to 12th, allowing Tomac to pass his way up to seventh at the time.

Once Barcia was clear of traffic, he made a charge on Roczen, but could not quite get the advantage.

“Whoa, that was a race,” Barcia told Daniel Blair. “Kenny rode awesome. I charged through the pack. The track was brutal and it kept me on my toes. My tank is empty right now.”

Aaron Plessinger in fourth and Jason Anderson rounded out the top five.

Adam Cianciarulo returned to racing after missing two races. He finished third in his heat behind winner Justin Barcia wins; Cooper Webb fell at the end.

The track was already deteriorating badly in the 250 Main. Hunter Lawrence lapped his way up to eighth and beat second-place by seven and a half seconds. This is Lawrence’s fourth win of the season. His other 2023 result was a third-place finish, which means he has been almost perfect on the season.

Great starts for Hunter Lawrence helped him win his heat and main. – Feld Motor Sports

Lawrence was perfect for the night with a heat win of 1.4 seconds over Nate Thrasher after posting the fastest qualification lap and earning the holeshot in the main.

“We work so hard for these days,” Lawrence told NBC Sports’ Daniel Blair. “I want to dedicate this to a young Australian rider that lost their life recently, Brayden Erbacher. This one is for you, buddy.”

Erbacher lost his life in a Lap 1 crash during the opening round of the 2023 Australian ProMX Championship.

Click here for full 250 Main Results

Finishing second, Thrasher was on a mission. One week after being sent to the ground with contact from Lawrence on Lap 1 at Daytona, he had a chip on his shoulder. It took a few laps to get up to second in his heat, but a red flag and subsequent restart closed the gap. Thrasher kept Lawrence honest for a time, but he progressively lost ground during the heat.

“I got off to a not-so-good start,” Thrasher told Will Christien. “Hunter was just a little bit better tonight. He was riding awesome; I’ve just got to be a little bit better.”

Thrasher climbed to third in the points with his runner-up finish and trails Max Anstie by 10.

Jordon Smith rounded out the podium, which is his third of the season.

“We work to win and when we get out there on that gate, nothing matters, especially on nights when we feel good and this was one of those nights,” Smith said. “I felt good all day and felt like I had the speed to win.”

Haiden Deegan crashed out of fifth with time running off the clock when he was caught up by a cross rut. He fell to seventh at the checkers one week after scoring his first podium.

The Heat 2 red flagged was for a crash involving Larry Reyes. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

2023 Race Recaps

Daytona: Eli Tomac extends Daytona record with seventh win
Arlington: Cooper Webb wins for second time, closes to two of Tomac
Oakland: Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael with 48 wins
Tampa: Webb gets first 2023 win
Houston: Tomac bounces back from A2 crash to win third race of 2023
Anaheim 2: Triple Crown produces new winners Chase Sexton, Levi Kitchen
San Diego: Tomac, Jett Lawrence double down
Anaheim 1: Tomac wins opener for the first time

