Cooper Webb injured in Nashville Supercross heat; season ends due to concussion

By Apr 29, 2023, 4:24 PM EDT
0 Comments

Racing against Monster Energy Supercross points leader Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb crashed on the first lap of Heat 1 in the Nashville round at Nissan Stadium and suffered an injury that required him to be transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

On Sunday morning, Webb announced on Twitter he will not be able to return during the 2023 Supercross season.

“As many of you saw, I suffered a concussion last night in Nashville,” Webb wrote. “I am thankful that everything else has checked out okay. This will unfortunately put an end to my SX season. It hurts to have it end like this, but I can hold my head high knowing I gave it my all.”

After losing traction with his front wheel, Webb was hit by Adam Cianciarulo, whose Kawasaki ran over Webb’s helmet with hard contact at speed. Webb was helped to the Alpinestars medical cart and was sitting up as they entered the tunnel. He hugged his KTM team members and father before being put on a stretcher that was loaded into an ambulance for the trip to the hospital.

“We were riding each other pretty aggressively there in Turn 2 and Turn 3,” Tomac told NBC Sports’ Will Christien after winning the heat. “In Turn 2, Cooper came up the inside, and I tried to do the similar thing. We didn’t make contact, but then he washed his front end out, and I happened to be looking back to see if he did fully hit the ground, and I believe Adam clipped him. Obviously, that is unfortunate. It changes a lot of things for us.”

Webb entered the round 11 points behind Tomac and still had a solid opportunity to close the gap with three rounds remaining. While Tomac attained his position with seven wins, Webb was in second with consistency in earning nine podiums in the first 14 rounds.

His streak of top-five finishes in 14 consecutive rounds to start the 2023 season ended as he missed the main event in Nashville, effectively quashing his hopes of winning a third championship. Webb is now third in the standings and 34 points behind.

Though he was alert and standing shortly after the crash, Webb was in obvious pain.

The extent of injury was unknown for Webb, who won Supercrosss title in 2019 and 2021.

Team manager Ian Harrison issued a statement on Webb: “The team’s first concern is always for the rider. We are hoping everything will turn out OK, but of course after seeing the crash and Cooper getting transported to the hospital, we are devasted as a team.”

Webb’s crash was one of several during a rough Saturday on a tricky track at Nissan Stadium for star riders in the 450 category. Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia also took hard falls Saturday.

Other 2023 Injury News

450 riders
Christian Craig, elbow
Dylan Ferrandis, concussion | May return before the end of 2023
Marvin Musquin, wrist
Malcolm Stewart, knee
Colt Nichols, head | returned at Glendale

250 riders
Stilez Robertson, leg
Cameron McAdoo, shoulder
Jalek Swoll, arm
Seth Hammaker, arm and wrist
Austin Forkner, knee | Injury isn’t the hardest part
Jo Shimoda, collarbone | returned at Atlanta

Read more about SuperMotocross

Supercross Results Nashville
Supercross 2023: Results and points after Nashville
Chase Sexton Nashville Supercross
Chase Sexton wins Nashville Supercross; Hunter Lawrence clinches 250 East...
Roczen Today Show
Ken Roczen teaches NBC Today Show’s Joe Fryer about Supercross

IndyCar results, points after Barber

By Apr 30, 2023, 7:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

IndyCar results, points after Barber Motorsports Park: Scott McLaughlin scored the fourth victory of his career and first of the 2023 season, winning by 1.7854 seconds over Romain Grosjean at Barber Motorsports Park.

The 2023 IndyCar season has started with four winners in four races: McLaughlin, Marcus Ericsson (St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas) and Kyle Kirkwood (Long Beach).

McLaughlin won by making three pit stops to Grosjean’s two, taking the lead from the pole-sitter for the final time on Lap 72 of 90.

“I call it a ‘happy driver strategy,’ ” McLaughlin told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider of the tactics. “I was a lot happier doing that. We went past Grosjean there on a little bit of strategy, and I feel really good about it.”

Will Power finished third for his first podium this season, giving Team Penske two of the top three. Pato O’ward and Alex Palou rounded out the top five.

It was the fifth runner-up finish for Grosjean, who led a race-high 57 laps but remained winless in 34 IndyCar starts.

“It hurts,” Grosjean told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “The three-stop never wins at Barber, but today the pits stayed open. That gave McLaughlin and Power the edge on the three-stop. We had an incredible car, drove really well, gave it 100 percent, but we just got unlucky with that yellow.”

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix:

RESULTS

Click here for the official box score from the 90-lap race on a 17-turn, 2.3-mile road course in Birmingham, Alabama.

Lap leader summary.

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Event summary

Pit stop summary

Here is the finishing order in the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (4) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 90, Running
2. (1) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 90, Running
3. (11) Will Power, Chevrolet, 90, Running
4. (3) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 90, Running
5. (2) Alex Palou, Honda, 90, Running
6. (6) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 90, Running
7. (5) Scott Dixon, Honda, 90, Running
8. (10) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 90, Running
9. (8) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 90, Running
10. (13) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 90, Running
11. (26) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 90, Running
12. (12) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 90, Running
13. (15) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 90, Running
14. (14) Colton Herta, Honda, 90, Running
15. (7) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 90, Running
16. (9) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 90, Running
17. (19) Graham Rahal, Honda, 90, Running
18. (16) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 90, Running
19. (17) David Malukas, Honda, 90, Running
20. (27) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 90, Running
21. (21) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 90, Running
22. (25) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 90, Running
23. (18) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 90, Running
24. (24) Jack Harvey, Honda, 90, Running
25. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 90, Running
26. (22) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 90, Running
27. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 36, Mechanical

Winner’s average speed: 115.019 mph; Time of Race: 1 hour, 47 minutes, 58.9401 seconds; Margin of victory: 1.7854 seconds; Cautions: 1 for 3 laps; Lead changes: 7 among 4 drivers; Lap Leaders: Grosjean 1-30; Newgarden 31-36; McLaughlin 37-38; Grosjean 39-59; McLaughlin 60-62; Power 63-65; Grosjean 66-71; McLaughlin 72-90.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Here are the points standings after Barber:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Ericsson 130, O’Ward 127, Palou 121, McLaughlin 119, Grosjean 115, Newgarden 105, Power 104, Dixon 98, Kirkwood 92, Herta 85.

Rest of the standings: Ilott 80, Lundgaard 77, Malukas 74, Rossi 72, Rosenqvist 66, Rahal 65, Armstrong 62, Canapino 47, VeeKay 47, Pagenaud 45, Castroneves 45, Ferrucci 44, Harvey 43, Daly 38, Robb 37, Pedersen 34, DeFrancesco 33, Ed Carpenter 17, Takuma Sato 5.

Next race: May 13, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course