Justin Barcia (collarbone, shoulder), Jason Anderson (vertebrae) injury updates

By May 6, 2023, 10:48 AM EDT
0 Comments

Round 15 from Nashville proved costly for multiple riders including Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson, who took to Instagram during the week to update fans on their injury.

“It’s been a tough few days,” Barcia said on Instagram. “I had surgery on Monday on my collarbone. That’s feeling a lot better today. I ended up breaking two ribs and broke my right shoulder. The shoulder doesn’t need any surgery, so that’s great.

“I’m feeling a lot better today and the next few days are just going to get better and better and better. Hopefully I can start training again soon. Obviously, I’m off a dirt bike for a little bit, but I wanted to give a shout out to everyone this season. It was definitely for me my best mentally and physical Supercross season. Really enjoyed it; had a lot of fun. Definitely a bummer to go out this way. Things happen though; it’s motorcycles and I can’t wait to get back racing hard and stronger than ever.”

Barcia was not being hyperbolic about his great season. Heading into Nashville, he led the NBC Power Rankings on the strength of seven consecutive top-fives. He became the fourth different winner of the Supercross season the week previous at New Jersey and had expectations of contending again in Nashville. With Cooper Webb’s early departure after an accident in his heat in that round, Barcia also had a great opportunity to climb to third in the points’ standings.

Barcia was riding fourth at the time of his accident.

While the Supercross season has ended and it is uncertain when he will mount up for his first Lucas Oil Pro Motocross races, he is more than 200 points above 20th in SuperMotocross points and still has a great opportunity to qualify for the World Championships this fall.

Jason Anderson crashed hard in his heat at Nashville and was forced to make his way into the main by winning the Last Chance Qualifier. He finished sixth in the main, but once he got home, he realized something was wrong.

“So last weekend I had a crash in practice that I didn’t think it was too bad,” Anderson wrote. “After racing then practicing this week I felt like something was wrong. So after a CT scan it showed I have a non-displaced fracture at C5-C6 in my neck. Obviously that’s one of the things we fear the most as racers is a[n] injury in that area, but luckily where the fracture is my season is not over and I can come back to the races relatively soon.”

Anderson left Nashville sixth in the points’ standings on the strength of seven top-fives.

Injury to Barcia and Anderson thins the top of the running order, changing the complexion of the final two rounds in which Eli Tomac leads Chase Sexton by 18 points. Without these riders and their potential to place between themselves Sexton and the leader, should Tomac actually struggle at Denver or Salt Lake City, Tomac’s path to the championship has fewer potholes.

Other 2023 Injury News

450 riders
Cooper Webb, concussion
Aaron Plessinger, hip
Christian Craig, elbow
Dylan Ferrandis, concussion | Will not return until Motocross
Marvin Musquin, wrist
Malcolm Stewart, knee

250 riders
Stilez Robertson, leg
Cameron McAdoo, shoulder
Jalek Swoll, arm
Seth Hammaker, arm and wrist
Austin Forkner, knee | Injury isn’t the hardest part
Jo Shimoda, collarbone | returned at Atlanta

Read more about SuperMotocross

Cartwright LCQ Challenge
Joshua Cartwright wins Pulp MX Yamaha LCQ Challenge with huge payday
Supercross Denver Round 16
Saturday’s Supercross Round 16 in Denver: How to watch, start times,...
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Nashville: Eli Tomac retakes the...

Joshua Cartwright wins Pulp MX Yamaha LCQ Challenge with huge payday

By May 5, 2023, 7:54 PM EDT
Cartwright LCQ Challenge
Victoria Beaver
0 Comments

DENVER, Colorado – The unsung heroes of the Monster Energy Supercross Series had their day in the sun as Joshua Cartwright pocketed $20,000 for winning the Pulp MX Yamaha LCQ Challenge. The second annual specialty race was open to riders who are outside the top 20 in the points’ standings, and who often get overlooked while the cameras are focusing on Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton and other superstars of the series battling at the front of the field.

Joshua Cartwright pocketed $20,000 for his Pulp MX Yamaha LCQ Challenge victory, one of the biggest paydays of his career. – Victoria Beaver

On Friday after Press Day at Empower Field, the riders who struggle to get into the night show, where the big money is paid, lined up. Lane Shaw grabbed the holeshot. Fredrik Noren took the early lead but crashed at the end of a rhythm section midway through the race. Cartwright inherited the lead and pulled away from the field.

“It’s unbelievable,” Cartwright told NBC Sports after the race. “I got an okay start, got past a couple of people, then Noren went down and I got the lead. The elevation here is gnarly, so I just told myself to breathe. Hit your marks. On the last lap I just doubled stuff. I had an eight second gap, so I was like ‘dude, just get through it.’ ”

Cartwright beat Cade Clason and Chase Marquier, rode into the mechanics area, dropped his bike and crumpled in exhaustion, saying “I’m shot.”

Cartwright has made 12 mains this year, but with a best finish of 14th, (in Detroit and last week in Nashville), he doesn’t garner much press.

Clason has been in 11 mains and his teammate Marquier four. Nearly all of their advancements into the main came via the Last Chance Qualifiers, a no-holds-barred, bare-knuckle slugfest.

MORE: Scott Meshey rider profile

“It was really stressful to organize the race and answer all the questions, but now that it’s over, it’s cool,” said race organizer Steve Matthes, who uses his Pulp MX podcast to help spread the word about this tier of rider. “It’s awesome to give these guys some money. I wanted to reward the riders who race all year and didn’t make the mains. The guys who are driving the miles, doing the laps and not getting in the main event. And I think we did a good job of that today. Over $120,000 raised for these guys.”

The LCQ Challenge has been around for five years. The first three years, they tallied points based on their LCQ efforts and paid accordingly, but in 2022 Feld Entertainment, the organizer of the Supercross series, gave them a special race.

The money earned in this race is not incidental. Last year’s second-place finisher, Kevin Moranz took his money and built a supercross test track.

Last year’s race winner, Clason took the money and bought a Club MX sponsorship to help improve his program.

“It’s awesome to hear the guys investing in their programs and putting the money toward good use,” Matthes said. “I love to hear those kinds of stories.”

Read more about SuperMotocross

Barcia Anderson injury
Justin Barcia (collarbone, shoulder), Jason Anderson (vertebrae) injury updates
Supercross Denver Round 16
Saturday’s Supercross Round 16 in Denver: How to watch, start times,...
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Nashville: Eli Tomac retakes the...