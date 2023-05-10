Eli Tomac, James Stewart update Denver injury: ‘It was just a freak deal’

By May 10, 2023, 10:54 AM EDT
Eli Tomac is focused on recovery after his Monster Energy Supercross Round 16 injury that ended his 2023 championship bid and in an Instagram update, says he is not going to make a decision on his career for at least ‘a month or two’.

On Lap 3 of the Main event, Eli Tomac overjumped an obstacle in a rhythm section at Empower Field in Denver, Colorado, landed hard and ruptured his Achilles tendon.

Tomac was able to get his tendon repaired and begin the road to recovery, which is a lengthy process for this type of injury.

“On Sunday, I was able to get my Achilles all tuned up and fixed,” Tomac said on Instagram. “I was very thankful to get in there right away and get this thing on the road to recovery. I’m basically at a loss of words for what happened and how it happened. In my mind, it was just a freak deal and a racing situation.

“I look back and I barely overjumped that tabletop and was standing up in that ramp, and I guess the high G load just took a little too much for my Achilles there. I’ve overjumped into plenty of other jumps just as hard, if not harder, and been totally fine before. I guess this stuff happens with racing. It’s very unfortunate to lose it this way, but myself and the Star Racing Yamaha team have so much to hold our heads high with. Looking back to 2022, winning Supercross, Motocross, the Motocross of Nations. That whole season was truly unforgettable.”

On the Bubba’s World podcast, NBC Sports analyst and two-time Supercross champion James Stewart detailed what occurred during the incident to cause Tomac’s injury.

“When Eli overjumps that table top – I wouldn’t even say he overjumped it that much – but when Eli goes over that table, he’s in between that transition,” Stewart said in the video above. The bike bottoms out. Now, where it goes wrong is that Eli is expecting a rebound. When it goes all the way down, even if you bottom out, the thing rebounds on you. … He’s expecting the thing to come back up. It doesn’t come back up, but he’s expecting it to so he’s lifting back up. It’s almost as if you land on something and you’re trying to jump – like you’re jumping on a trampoline and you’re double bouncing with somebody and you miss time it and when you land, you’re springing back up and it doesn’t react and it’s a hard hit. That’s what happened to Eli.”

The abrupt end to Tomac’s season came one week after Cooper Webb suffered a hard blow to his helmet in his Nashville heat. Accidents in that round also claimed Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson, who were competing for top-five positions in the championship standings.

Tomac entered the 2023 season with a contract to race in Supercross only amid speculation that would lead to his retirement. With the addition of the SuperMotocross World Championship, Tomac extended his contract with the Star Racing Yamaha team to run the full Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and SMC seasons.

Always methodical, Tomac went on to say that he is not going to make a decision on his retirement until he has had a chance to process what happened.

“Even though the season ends the way it did, it was awesome. Getting the seven wins up to this point. It was a great season up until Saturday night. I guess that’s just racing. That’s the update. One thing’s for sure: I’m not going to make any decisions on my future right now. Maybe that will come a month or two down the road on whether or not I go racing again or what happens. We’re just going to focus on getting healthy.”

Other 2023 Injury News

450 riders
Eli Tomac, Achilles tendon
Justin Barcia, collarbone and shoulder
Jason Anderson, vertebrae
Cooper Webb, concussion
Aaron Plessinger, hip
Christian Craig, elbow
Dylan Ferrandis, concussion | Will not return until Motocross
Marvin Musquin, wrist
Malcolm Stewart, knee

250 riders
Stilez Robertson, leg
Cameron McAdoo, shoulder
Jalek Swoll, arm
Seth Hammaker, arm and wrist
Austin Forkner, knee | Injury isn’t the hardest part
Jo Shimoda, collarbone | returned at Atlanta

IMSA SportsCar Championship Laguna Seca: How to watch, start times, schedule, entry list

By May 10, 2023, 11:30 AM EDT
After a one-month break, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will continue its West Coast tour with the Motul Course de Monterey at Laguna Seca.

The picturesque road course on the Monterey Peninsula of California will be playing host to the Grand Touring Prototype category for the first time.

The Wayne Taylor Racing No. 10 Acura won the past two years at Laguna Seca in the premier prototype division, and the race arrives at just the right time for co-drivers Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque.

Taylor crashed their ARX-06 while trying to make a late pass for the lead in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach last month. WTR also was involved in a late crash while in contention at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

“Coming off of two disappointing results, it’s time for us to start executing,” Ricky Taylor said. “Laguna Seca has been a great track for us in the past, and our Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 has been the car to beat this season. Laguna Seca will be the race for us to set the tone for the rest of the season. Filipe, the WTRAndretti team, and I are very motivated to get back to form.”

Said Albuquerque: “We won the last two years at Laguna, so we want to have the hat trick. We have been competitive, but unfortunately things haven’t been coming our way in the last 15 minutes of the races this season. We will keep doing the same and now just be more aware of the last 10-15 minutes of the race, and I’m pretty sure the result will be good.”

Albuquerque and Taylor are ranked third in the championship standings, 20 points behind Porsche Penske Motorsport drivers Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy. The Action Express Cadillac duo of Alexander Sims and Pipo Derani are ranked second, 11 points out of first.

After three races with factory-supported entries, the GTP category will add a ninth car this weekend with No. 5 JDC-Miller MotorSports fielding a Porsche 963, the first customer car in the rebranded top class for hybrid prototypes.

Here are the start times, starting lineup, schedule and TV info for the IMSA Motul Course de Monterey at Laguna Seca (all times are ET):

IMSA Laguna Seca start times, schedule, TV info

When: Sunday, 3:10 p.m. ET

Race distance: Two hours, 40 minutes on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course

Forecast: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 60 degrees with a 4% chance of rain at the green flag.

Qualifying: Saturday, 3:50 p.m. ET on Peacock and IMSA.com/TVLive

Entry list: Click here to see the 38-car field over four divisions for the Motul Course de Monterey at Laguna Seca.

RACE BROADCAST

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, the NBC Sports App,and NBCSports.com will have streaming coverage of the event from flag to flag. Dave Burns is the announcer with analyst Calvin Fish and pit reporters Dillon Welch and Matt Yocum.

IMSA Radio: All sessions are live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage will begin Sunday at 2:30 p.m. (XM 207, Internet/App 992).

DAILY SCHEDULE IMSA LAGUNA SECA

Friday, May 12

11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 practice

12:25-1:10 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice

1:25-2:25 p.m.: Michelin Challenge practice

3:25-3:55 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 practice

4:10-4:55 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice

5:10-6:10 p.m.: Michelin Challenge practice

5:25-5:45 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 qualifying

7:05-10:35 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

Saturday, May 13

11-11:35 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo qualifying

11:55 a.m.-1:40 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

2-2:35 p.m.: Michelin Challenge qualifying

2:50-3:35 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Race 1

3:55-5:05 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying (Peacock)

5:20-6:10 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge race

Sunday, May 14

11-11:20 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship warmup

11:35 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Race 2

12:40-1:30 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2

3:10 p.m.-5:50 p.m.: Motul Course de Monterey Powered By Hyundai N (NBC, Peacock)