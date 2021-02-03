Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After stepping back from full-time racing in the NTT IndyCar Series, Marco Andretti will be joining the the Superstar Racing Experience, the short-track series being started by Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart.

Andretti, who won the 2020 Indianapolis 500 pole position, is a two-time winner with 20 podium finishes from 2006-20 in IndyCar. He also has raced in the A1 Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He still will race the 105th Indy 500 in 2021 and possibly a few other events.

“I am extremely excited to join the SRX series,” the grandson of racing legend Mario Andretti said in a release. “I look forward to racing against some of the legends of auto racing across multi different series. I am especially excited to go head-to-head with my friend Tony Stewart.”

Marco Andretti, 33, becomes the 10th confirmed entrant in the Superstar Racing Experienc and will be competing against a formidable lineup. Three NASCAR Hall of Famers, two Indianapolis 500 winners, an IndyCar champion and an F1 winner have committed to SRX.

The series, which is expecting to have a dozen drivers, also has Tony Stewart, Helio Castroneves, Bobby Labonte, Paul Tracy, Tony Kanaan, Willy T. Ribbs, Mark Webber, Bill Elliott and Ernie Francis Jr. in its lineup.

SRX was co-founded by NASCAR Hall of Famers Stewart and Evernham and was unveiled last July.

Several drivers have expressed interest in the new circuit, which is modeled on the International Race of Champions (IROC) series that matched drivers from various auto racing disciplines in equally prepared cars for an annual four-race series for 30 years.

Superstar Racing Experience announced its full six-race schedule and track lineup last month. The series will race on six consecutive Saturday nights (8 p.m. ET, CBS) starting on June 12 at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, and wrapping July 17 at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Nashville, Knoxville Raceway and Slinger Speedway were added to the series’ slate, joining previously announced Stafford Speedway, Lucas Oil Raceway and Eldora Speedway.