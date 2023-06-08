Thunder Valley Motocross by the numbers: A new 450 winner will be crowned

The first Pro Motocross race held at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado in 2005 was swept by Ricky Carmichael in a season where he won all but two motos while James Stewart won there in a 2008 night race on his way to winning all 24 motos and those are some of the numbers highlighting the track’s 18 years. Through two rounds and four motos, Jett Lawrence has been perfect in 2023 and he looks to add to the history of Thunder Valley.

Dylan Ferrandis has swept the podium in the first two rounds of the Pro Motocross championship. – Align Media

One thing is certain, Thunder Valley will have a new 450 winner this week as none of the active riders have won in this division. Jett has one win on this track, but it came in the 250 class last year over his brother Hunter Lawrence, who is also undefeated in overall victories so far in 2023.

The odds are good that Jett will be in the hunt for both moto wins. Thunder Valley was his fifth-best Motocross venue in 250s with a third-place average finish but three other riders who have swept the top five this season will have some to say about that. Dylan Ferrandis (third at Fox and second at Hangtown), Aaron Plessinger (with two fourths), and Cooper Webb (fifth and third) each have a pair of strong runs.

Ken Roczen leads the league with five wins over Ryan Dungey with four. Eli Tomac has three wins on his home track, but neither he nor Roczen will participate this week.

This weekend, the track will host a race for the 19th consecutive year, giving it the third-longest active streak. Only RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan and Spring Creek in Millville, Minnesota have longer streaks.

Supercross statistician Clinton Fowler points out that Honda has dominated the opening two rounds for the past two seasons. In 2023, they have won six motos in the combined classes compared to five in 2022. Honda has led 73 percent of the laps (compared to 75 percent in 2022), set seven fastest laps (5 in 2022) and swept victory lane (3 overall wins in 2022).

Two of the top points’ contenders enter Thunder Valley with a lot of momentum: Chase Sexton missed last week’s race due to a concussion and mononucleosis, but he is riding a nine-race streak of top-five finishes otherwise. Webb has finished in the top five in every Main or overall he’s made this season. He started his heat but missed the Nashville main with an injury.

Last year’s race was run in June with Roczen, Tomac and Sexton on the podium. Dungey was also in attendance in sixth.

With the field being thinned by injury, it has opened the door for some strong early runs for three riders. Ty Masterpool was sixth overall in his 450 debut at Hangtown, Derek Drake seventh overall in his second start there and Jose Butron scored top-10 finishes in his first two Motocross starts this season with a best of eighth at Fox Raceway.

With two rounds in the books, there has been some notable movement in the 450 SuperMotocross World Championship points. Ferrandis (16th), Freddie Noren (18th) and Jett (19th) have moved into the Top 20. Lorenzo Locurcio (27th), Jose Butron (28th), Jerry Robin (29th) and Derek Drake (30th) were elevated into the Top 30 and have their eye set on getting the automatic invitation into the main events for the three-races SMX Playoffs that begin in September.

In 250s Jett, Hunter and Levi Kitchen stood on the podium last year. In 2023, Hunter has been almost as dominant as Jett and he has as much reason to believe he will win this week.

Jett Lawrence won in the 250 class last year ahead of his brother Hunter Lawrence. This year, it’s a fair bet Hunter will challenge for his first Thunder Valley win. – Align Media

This is Hunter’s second-best venue with a 4.5 average overall finish. He was third in 2021 and second to his brother Jett last year. The logical progression, especially in light of his first-place finishes in the first two rounds, is a win this weekend.

But one of the riders best suited to ending Lawrence’s streak of 250 overall wins is the only active rider to win at Thunder Valley in his current class. Justin Cooper is tied with five riders for the most overall wins at Thunder Valley with two. Since 2018, he has a perfect record top-fives with his worst finish of fourth coming in last year’s round.

It pays to get off to a strong start and the top three in the points’ standings, Lawrence, Haiden Deegan and Cooper, have each averaged a fifth-place position at the end of their first laps in the first two rounds. Fourth in points, Tom Vialle has the best record of 3.8.

Deegan’s Moto 1 win last week came early, but that is not exactly rare in Pro Motocross. He is one of 21 riders who won in their first seven motos — a list that includes Hunter. While not uncommon, this early moto win suggests a strong career; 11 of the previous 20 riders won a Motocross championship.

With each moto paying 25 points to the winner, the move to the outdoors has allowed the 250 class to experience its own upheaval. Jo Shimoda (12th), Carson Mumford (17th) and Chance Hymas (20th) have moved into the Top 20 in SMX points since the start of the Pro Motocross season. Cooper (28th), Michael Mosiman (29th), and Caden Braswell (30th), who signed with Troy Lee Designs just prior to the season, climbed into the top 30.

In 2023, hole shots have been equally distributed with RJ Hampshire, Cooper, Lawrence and Deegan getting one apiece in the first four motos of the season.

With throaty roar, NASCAR Next Gen Camaro is taking Le Mans by storm on global stage

Associated PressJun 8, 2023, 4:00 PM EDT
Le Mans 24 Hour Race - Car Parade
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
LE MANS, France — The V8 engine of the NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro has a distinct growl that cannot go unnoticed even among the most elite sports cars in the world at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

When the Hendrick Motorsports crew fired up the car inside Garage 56, NASCAR chairman Jim France broke into a huge grin and gave a thumbs up.

“The only guy who didn’t cover his ears,” laughed seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.

GARAGE 56 SPECS: Full comparison of NASCAR Cup car to Le Mans car

BUTTON’S BIG MOVE: Hendrick drone tour was NASCAR entryway for F1 champion

France has been waiting since 1962 – the year his father, NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., brought him to his first 24 Hours of Le Mans – to hear the roar of a stock car at the most prestigious endurance race in the world.

A path finally opened when NASCAR developed its Next Gen car, which debuted last year. France worked out a deal to enter a car in a specialized “Innovative Car” class designed to showcase technology and development. The effort would be part of NASCAR’s 75th celebration and it comes as Le Mans marks its 100th.

Once he had the approval, France persuaded Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear – NASCAR’s winningest team, manufacturer and tire supplier – to build a car capable of running the twice-around-the-clock race.

The race doesn’t start until Saturday, but NASCAR’s arrival has already been wildly embraced and France could not be more thrilled.

“Dad’s vision, to be able to follow it, it took awhile to follow it up, and my goal was to outdo what he accomplished,” France told The Associated Press. “I just hope we don’t fall on our ass.”

The car is in a class of its own and not racing anyone else in the 62-car field. But the lineup of 2010 Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button and Johnson has been fast enough; Rockenfeller put down a qualifying lap that was faster than every car in the GTE AM class by a full three seconds.

The Hendrick Motorsports crew won its class in the pit stop competition and finished fifth overall as the only team using a manual jack against teams exclusively using air jacks. Rick Hendrick said he could not be prouder of the showing his organization has made even before race day.

“When we said we’re gonna do it, I said, ‘Look, we can’t do this half-assed. I want to be as sharp as anybody out there,” Hendrick told AP. “I don’t want to be any less than any other team here. And just to see the reaction from the crowd, people are so excited about this car. My granddaughter has been sending me all these TikTok things that fans are making about NASCAR being at Le Mans.”

This isn’t NASCAR’s first attempt to run Le Mans. The late France Sr. brokered a deal in 1976, as America celebrated its bicentennial, to bring two cars to compete in the Grand International class and NASCAR selected the teams. Herschel McGriff and his son, Doug, drove a Wedge-powered, Olympia Beer-sponsored Dodge Charger, and Junie Donlavey piloted a Ford Torino shared by Richard Brooks and Dick Hutcherson.

Neither car came close to finishing the race. McGriff, now 95 and inducted into NASCAR’s Hall of Fame in January, is in Le Mans as France’s guest, clad head-to-toe in the noticeable Garage 56 uniforms.

“I threw a lot of hints that I would like to come. And I’ve been treated as royalty,” McGriff said. “This is unbelievable to me. I recognize nothing but I’m anxious to see everything. I’ve been watching and seeing pictures and I can certainly see the fans love their NASCAR.”

The goal is to finish the full race Sunday and, just maybe, beat cars from other classes. Should they pull off the feat, the driver trio wants its own podium celebration.

“I think people will talk about this car for a long, long time,” said Rockenfeller, who along with sports car driver Jordan Taylor did much of the development alongside crew chief Chad Knaus and Greg Ives, a former crew chief who stepped into a projects role at Hendrick this year.

“When we started with the Cup car, we felt already there was so much potential,” Rockenfeller said. “And then we tweaked it. And we go faster, and faster, at Le Mans on the SIM. But you never know until you hit the real track, and to be actually faster than the SIM. Everybody in the paddock, all the drivers, they come up and they are, ‘Wow, this is so cool,’ and they were impressed by the pit stops. We’ve overachieved, almost, and now of course the goal is to run for 24 hours.”

The car completed a full 24-hour test at Sebring, Florida, earlier this year, Knaus said, and is capable of finishing the race. Button believes NASCAR will leave a lasting impression no matter what happens.

“If you haven’t seen this car live yet, it’s an absolute beast,” Button said. “When you see and hear it go by, it just puts a massive smile on your face.”

For Hendrick, the effort is the first in his newfound embrace of racing outside NASCAR, the stock car series founded long ago in the American South. Aside from the Le Mans project, he will own the Indy car that Kyle Larson drives for Arrow McLaren in next year’s Indianapolis 500 and it will be sponsored by his automotive company.

“If you’d have told me I’d be racing at Le Mans and Indianapolis within the same year, I’d never have believed you,” Hendrick told AP. “But we’re doing both and we’re going to do it right.”

Le Mans 24 Hour Race - Car Parade
Fans gather around the NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that is the Garage 56 entry for the 100th 24 Hours of Le Mans at the Circuit de la Sarthe (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

General Motors is celebrating the achievement with a 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition and only 56 will be available to collectors later this year.

“Even though Chevrolet has been racing since its inception in 1911, we’ve never done anything quite like Garage 56,” said GM President Mark Reuss. “A NASCAR stock car running at Le Mans is something fans doubted they would see again.”

The race hasn’t even started yet, but Hendrick has enjoyed it so much that he doesn’t want the project to end.

“It’s like a shame to go through all this and do all this, and then Sunday it’s done,” Hendrick said. “It’s just really special to be here.”