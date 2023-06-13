Phil Nicoletti will return from injury to 450 class at High Point

By Jun 13, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT
Nicoletti return High Point
Feld Motor Sports/MX Sports Pro Racing/Align Media
Phil Nicoletti will return from a wrist injury suffered in Monster Energy Supercross 250 West competition in Oakland, California for Round 4 of the Pro Motocross season, Round 21 of SuperMotocross at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania this week.

According to a release from the Muc-Off / ClubMX team, Nicoletti’s return is three weeks ahead of schedule. Nicoletti’s early return comes after spending several weeks testing on the 450 bike.

Despite riding in the 250 class for Supercross, Nicoletti will enter the 450 division to take advantage of a field that has been thinned by injuries to several factory riders.

“I am not ready to give up racing yet,” Nicoletti said in the release. “I still love the grind, I still want to compete, racing is in my blood and I am ready to return. The healing process takes a bit longer as I get older, but I have been working hard to get my body back in shape and ready to go. I have been training with the kids here at Club and although they are not allowed to track my lap times, I feel like I am ready to go.”

Nicoletti swept the top 10 in the first three rounds of Supercross with a pair of eighth-place finishes (Anaheim 1 and San Diego) as his best results.

After missing the end of the 250 Supercross season and the first three rounds of Motocross, Nicoletti is 42nd in the combined SuperMotocross 250 standings with 57 points needed to climb into the top 20 and have a guaranteed spot in the inaugural SMX World Championship, so the transition to 450s will not put him at a huge disadvantage.

Nicoletti follows teammate Garrett Marchbanks into the class after that rider also switched from 250s last week in Thunder Valley. Marchbanks earned 28 points with results of sixth in Moto 1 and eighth in Moto 2, which placed him 36th in the combined 450 standings.

“Phil has been a part of our Club family since the beginning and brings a ton of value to our program,” said team owner Brandon Haas. “It was tough to see him get hurt again but he becomes a great example to the kids training here when it comes to recovery and work ethic. Phil does things in his own way and although some people may find him abrasive, I would not trade him for anything. He brings so much knowledge and experience with him, it makes my job that much easier.”

Other 2023 Injury News

450 riders
Chase Sexton, concussion
Eli Tomac, Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal
Justin Barcia, collarbone and shoulder
Jason Anderson, vertebrae
Christian Craig, elbow
Marvin Musquin, wrist
Malcolm Stewart, knee | Signs two-year extension
Aaron Plessinger, hip | returned at Salt Lake City
Dylan Ferrandis, concussion | returned at Pala
Cooper Webb, concussion | returned at Pala

250 riders
Guillem Farres, arm
Jeremy Martin, wrist
Nate Thrasher, hip
Stilez Robertson, leg
Cameron McAdoo, shoulder
Seth Hammaker, arm and wrist
Austin Forkner, knee | Injury isn’t the hardest part
Jo Shimoda, collarbone | returned at Atlanta
Jalek Swoll, arm | returned at Pala

SuperMotocross: Guillem Farres suffered broken arm in Thunder Valley accident

By Jun 13, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
Farres broken arm
Align Media
Guillem Farres suffered a broken arm during the first moto of Pro Motocross Round 3, SuperMotocross Round 20 at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado when he was involved in a multi-rider crash in Turn 1 of Lap 1. During the moto, he was shown on screen with a brace on his left arm and a sling to hold it in place.

Following the race, Yamaha tweeted: “Guillem Farres suffered a broken arm in a first turn crash over the weekend at Thunder Valley. He underwent surgery yesterday in Vail, Colorado and is on the road to recovery.”

That accident also collected RJ Hampshire, Jett Reynolds, Jo Shimoda, Tyson Johnson and Tom Vialle. Triggering the incident, Chance Hymas and Shimoda got together on the inside and created a domino effect that stretched to the other side of the track. Reynolds and Johnson were also unable to continue as result of the accident. The crash can be seen in the tweet embedded below.

Farres raced with the Yamaha team for the final two races of the 2022 season with strong results. He was ninth overall in the Budds Creek National (with a best of sixth in Moto 1) and 11th overall in the Ironman Nationals.

Farres continued to improve and swept the top 10 in the first two rounds of the 2023 Pro Motocross season before suffering the broken arm. He scored his first moto top-five with a fifth-place finish in Moto 2 at Fox Raceway in the season opener.

Farres was working his way up in the combined SuperMotocross World Championship points standings, accumulating 57 points in the first two rounds. Currently the bubble to qualify for automatic inclusion in the three-round playoff is 101 points held by the injured Cameron McAdoo and Derek Kelley.

A timeline for Farres’ return has not been announced.

