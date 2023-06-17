Saturday’s Motocross Round 4 at High Point: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams

By Jun 17, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
Watch Motocross High Point
The Pro Motocross series heads to High Point in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania for Round 4 of the season as fans watch to see if the Lawrence brothers can be beaten.

For the third straight round last week Jett Lawrence won both motos after leading every lap and setting the fastest time in qualification. His supremacy is not going to go unchallenged however, with Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen on this week’s entry list.

Four riders, Lawrence, Dylan Ferrandis, Cooper Webb and Aaron Plessinger, have swept the top five in the three previous rounds, but they too will be looking over their shoulder to see if they can keep their streaks alive. Adam Cianciarulo has come close with a worst finish of sixth and a pair of top-fives to his credit.

STILL PERFECT: Jett Lawrence swept the motos again at Thunder Valley

Hunter Lawrence’s sweep of the overall victories this season has been impressive, but Justin Cooper is closing in with a pair of runner-up finishes in the last two weeks and a fifth in Round 1. Those are the only two riders to sweep the top five in the 250 class.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 4 of the 2023 Motocross season at High Point in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 4 will begin Saturday at 1 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock with an encore presentation Monday at 2 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including practice) will begin on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

Track Map

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET): 

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Motocross Round 4 at High Point in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, according to the Pro Motocross schedule from the AMA:

7:15 a.m.: Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
7:20 a.m.: Chapel Service at AMA Semi
8:00 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
8:20 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
8:50 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
9:10 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
9:40 a.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
9:45 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes – Timed
10:05 a.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
10:10 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes – Timed
10:30 a.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
10:35 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes – Timed
10:55 a.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
11:00 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes – Timed
11:45 a.m.: 250 Consolation Race
12:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race
12:30 p.m.: OPENING CEREMONIES
1:00 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap / top 5 Introduction
1:10 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1
2:00 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap / top 5 Introduction
2:10 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1
2:50 p.m.: Halftime
3:15 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap
3:23 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2
4:00 p.m.: 250 Winners Circle
4:16 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap
4:24 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2
5:05 p.m.: 450 Winners Circle

MOTOCROSS 2023 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 points standings

2023 MOTOCROSS SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Jett Lawrence wins in first 450 start at Pala
ROUND 2: Jett Lawrence remains perfect at Hangtown
ROUND 3: Jett Lawrence goes six for six in moto wins

2023 SUPERCROSS SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Eli Tomac opens title defense with victory
ROUND 2: Eli Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael on Supercross wins list
ROUND 3: Eli Tomac holds off Cooper Webb again
ROUND 4: Chase Sexton wins Anaheim Triple Crown
ROUND 5: Eli Tomac leads wire to wire in Houston
ROUND 6: Cooper Webb breaks through in Tampa
ROUND 7: Cooper Webb wins again in Arlington
ROUND 8: Eli Tomac wins Daytona for the seventh time
ROUND 9: Ken Roczen scores first victory since 2022
ROUND 10: Chase Sexton inherits Detroit victory but docked points
ROUND 11: Eli Tomac wins in Seattle, ties Cooper Webb for points lead
ROUND 12: Eli Tomac earns 51st career victory to break tie with James Stewart
ROUND 13: Chase Sexton dominates Atlanta to continue surge
ROUND 14: Justin Barcia triumphs in the New Jersey mud
ROUND 15: Chase Sexton wins as Cooper Webb is injured
ROUND 16: Eli Tomac sidelined by injury as Sexton wins
ROUND 17: Chase Sexton caps off championship with finale win

High Point Motocross by the numbers: Four riders have season-long, top-five streaks

By Jun 16, 2023, 8:56 PM EDT
The Pro Motocross Season enters Round 4 at High Point Raceway this weekend with Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence boasting perfect records of overall wins and these are just a couple of the numbers you need to know before the gate drops this weekend.

High Point Motocross numbers
Ty Masterpool’s pair of top-five finishes last week was a rare and impressive accomplishment. – Align Media

Jett’s six consecutive moto wins are undoubtedly impressive, but as Supercross statistician Clinton Fowler points out, he is going to have to keep that streak alive for quite a while longer if he wants to come anywhere near the record. The legendary Ricky Carmichael holds that record with 31 consecutive moto wins in the 250 and 450 divisions combined from 2003 through 2005 and also second place with 26 wins (250 and 450) in 2002/2003. James Stewart had 24 consecutive 250 and 450 moto wins in 2008 to take third on the overall list.

In fact, to simply make the top 10, Lawrence needs to win the next five motos to tie Jeremy McGrath and Ryan Dungey for 10th on the list.

Of course, Lawrence has won his motos with near perfect performances. He’s led every lap and been the fastest qualifier each round. The only thing he has not done is win every holeshot. Dylan Ferrandis earned that distinction in Moto 1 at Hangtown, even though Lawrence was leading at the end of the first lap.

Four riders have swept the top five this season in the first three rounds. Lawrence with his sweep of victory lane is one, but he is joined by Ferrandis (with results of 3-2-5), Cooper Webb (5-3-3) and Aaron Plessinger (4-4-2). Tack on a second-place finish in the Monster Energy Supercross Main at Salt Lake City, and he has the longest active streak among riders who raced last weekend.

Chase Sexton (nine) and Webb (17) have longer streaks that are each interrupted by injury. Notably, Webb’s streak includes every Main in SX and overall in MX of 2023.

Adam Cianciarulo has gotten better with each successive round, finishing sixth at Fox Raceway, fifth at Hangtown and fourth at Thunder Valley. The only thing missing is a moto win, but High Point could give him the much-needed victory. His last moto win came on this track in Moto 1 in 2021.

Last week Ty Masterpool was the FMF Privateer Power Award winner with a fifth-place finish in Moto 1 and a fourth in Moto 2. He missed being credited with fifth overall because of a tiebreaker, but he’s feat is rare nonetheless. In 2022 Max Anstie finished that well twice in the season with a pair of fifth-place finishes in Southwick and top-fives at Pala and Hangtown in one moto each.

While Hunter’s season has not been as impressive as Jett’s, he is the only racer to stand on the podium in every moto and he’s won the second race each weekend to take the overall wins.

 

Previous High Point Winners

450s
2022: Eli Tomac
2021: Dylan Ferrandis
2019: Eli Tomac
2018: Eli Tomac
2017: Blake Baggett

250s
2022: Jett Lawrence
2021: Jalek Swoll
2019: Adam Cianciarulo
2018: Aaron Plessinger
2017: Jeremy Martin

Motocross by the Numbers

Thunder Valley

Supercross by the Numbers

Nashville
New Jersey
Atlanta
Glendale
Seattle
Detroit
Indianapolis
Daytona
Arlington
Oakland
Tampa
Houston
Anaheim 2
San Diego

