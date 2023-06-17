The Pro Motocross series heads to High Point in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania for Round 4 of the season as fans watch to see if the Lawrence brothers can be beaten.

For the third straight round last week Jett Lawrence won both motos after leading every lap and setting the fastest time in qualification. His supremacy is not going to go unchallenged however, with Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen on this week’s entry list.

Four riders, Lawrence, Dylan Ferrandis, Cooper Webb and Aaron Plessinger, have swept the top five in the three previous rounds, but they too will be looking over their shoulder to see if they can keep their streaks alive. Adam Cianciarulo has come close with a worst finish of sixth and a pair of top-fives to his credit.

STILL PERFECT: Jett Lawrence swept the motos again at Thunder Valley

Hunter Lawrence’s sweep of the overall victories this season has been impressive, but Justin Cooper is closing in with a pair of runner-up finishes in the last two weeks and a fifth in Round 1. Those are the only two riders to sweep the top five in the 250 class.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 4 of the 2023 Motocross season at High Point in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 4 will begin Saturday at 1 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock with an encore presentation Monday at 2 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including practice) will begin on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023: Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

Track Map

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Motocross Round 4 at High Point in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, according to the Pro Motocross schedule from the AMA:

7:15 a.m.: Riders Meeting at AMA Semi

7:20 a.m.: Chapel Service at AMA Semi

8:00 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:20 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:50 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:10 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:40 a.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

9:45 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes – Timed

10:05 a.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:10 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes – Timed

10:30 a.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:35 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes – Timed

10:55 a.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:00 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes – Timed

11:45 a.m.: 250 Consolation Race

12:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

12:30 p.m.: OPENING CEREMONIES

1:00 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap / top 5 Introduction

1:10 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

2:00 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap / top 5 Introduction

2:10 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

2:50 p.m.: Halftime

3:15 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap

3:23 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

4:00 p.m.: 250 Winners Circle

4:16 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap

4:24 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

5:05 p.m.: 450 Winners Circle

MOTOCROSS 2023 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 points standings

2023 MOTOCROSS SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Jett Lawrence wins in first 450 start at Pala

ROUND 2: Jett Lawrence remains perfect at Hangtown

ROUND 3: Jett Lawrence goes six for six in moto wins

2023 SUPERCROSS SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Eli Tomac opens title defense with victory

ROUND 2: Eli Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael on Supercross wins list

ROUND 3: Eli Tomac holds off Cooper Webb again

ROUND 4: Chase Sexton wins Anaheim Triple Crown

ROUND 5: Eli Tomac leads wire to wire in Houston

ROUND 6: Cooper Webb breaks through in Tampa

ROUND 7: Cooper Webb wins again in Arlington

ROUND 8: Eli Tomac wins Daytona for the seventh time

ROUND 9: Ken Roczen scores first victory since 2022

ROUND 10: Chase Sexton inherits Detroit victory but docked points

ROUND 11: Eli Tomac wins in Seattle, ties Cooper Webb for points lead

ROUND 12: Eli Tomac earns 51st career victory to break tie with James Stewart

ROUND 13: Chase Sexton dominates Atlanta to continue surge

ROUND 14: Justin Barcia triumphs in the New Jersey mud

ROUND 15: Chase Sexton wins as Cooper Webb is injured

ROUND 16: Eli Tomac sidelined by injury as Sexton wins

ROUND 17: Chase Sexton caps off championship with finale win

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

High Point by the numbers

Benny Bloss found a home at Beta Motorcycles

SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Thunder Valley

Ken Roczen will race at High Point for first MX of 2023

Phil Nicoletti will return from injury at High Point

Guillem Farres suffers broken arm at Thunder Valley

Thunder Valley results and points

Jett Lawrence goes six-for-six in moto wins at Thunder Valley

[nbcs_related_posts_module value=”Uncategorized” label=”Read more about Motorsports” type=”cate